1,895,285 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Acquired by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,895,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,531,000. Cabaletta Bio comprises 2.8% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABA. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 324,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $386.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.54.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.