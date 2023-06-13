21,359 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 1,956,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824,192. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

