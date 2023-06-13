23,720 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 275,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 4,061,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,090. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

