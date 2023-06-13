2,869,744 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Acquired by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,869,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Affimed makes up about 1.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 130,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,403. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.