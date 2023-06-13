3,335 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
