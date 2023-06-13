3,335 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.