51job Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Several other research firms have also commented on D. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 3,380,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

