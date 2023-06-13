51job Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 51job in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 3,380,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,370. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

