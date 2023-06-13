6,009 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

