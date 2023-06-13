643 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 749,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,551. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

