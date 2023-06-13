Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.