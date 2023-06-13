Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 8% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.97. 526,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 867,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $706.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,506,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,705,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,438,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

