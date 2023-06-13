Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,917. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $491.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

