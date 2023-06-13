Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $462.00 at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $478.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

