Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $450.00. Approximately 1,286,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 3,180,057 shares.The stock last traded at $480.42 and had previously closed at $474.63.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.95 and its 200 day moving average is $361.09. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

