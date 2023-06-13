Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.83

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.83 and last traded at $139.52, with a volume of 16366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Advantest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.