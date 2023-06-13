AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed micro-cap stocks. The fund follows a rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWMC was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

