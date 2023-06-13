Aequim Alternative Investments LP Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,679 shares of company stock worth $16,039,209 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. 12,454,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.



