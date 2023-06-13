Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 25,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 556.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 1,264,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,885. The firm has a market cap of $525.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

