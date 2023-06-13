Agra Ventures (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 15th

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, June 15th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 15th.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

Shares of AGFAF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Agra Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

