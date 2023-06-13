Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.