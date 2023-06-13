Alerus Financial NA Sells 185 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,251,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,666. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.16. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

