Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Kura Oncology comprises approximately 4.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

