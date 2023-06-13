Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $122.14. 9,675,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.