Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,669,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 72,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $85.86. 11,559,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,824,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

