Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.11. 9,002,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,694,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.