Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.29. The stock had a trading volume of 571,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,388. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

