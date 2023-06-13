Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 1.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.31. 16,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 972,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $294,409. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.