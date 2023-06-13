Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. 834,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,072. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

