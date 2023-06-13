AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,262,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $360.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.02.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

