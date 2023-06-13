Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,420,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486,703. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

