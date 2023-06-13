Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,191.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,996. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

