ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

