Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,605 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.26% of ResMed worth $80,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ResMed by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RMD traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.70. 674,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,082. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

