Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 737,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,970,000. Chart Industries comprises about 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 2.01% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSE GTLS traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,165. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $808,523 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

