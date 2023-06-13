Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,087 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $75,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,155 shares of company stock worth $9,279,445. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 180.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.