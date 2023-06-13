Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,985 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $154.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,572,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,680,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

