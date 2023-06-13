Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $259.70 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 2.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $259,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.00. 1,023,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.