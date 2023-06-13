Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $55.40 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,233 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.21% of Discover Financial Services worth $55,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,478. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

