Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $44.37 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 613,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,366,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of MetLife as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.01. 3,973,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

