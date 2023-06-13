Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 246,131 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,131 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $68,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.40. 672,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,713. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

