Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 102,736 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,706,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,736 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $91,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

