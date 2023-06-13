Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 2,550,332 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,550,332 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of Ciena worth $64,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. 3,296,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.