Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 94,418 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,502,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,418 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $59,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth about $372,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.28. 745,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,198. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.59 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

