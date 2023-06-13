American Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

NYSE PAYC traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

