American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $32,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,155 shares of company stock worth $9,279,445. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

