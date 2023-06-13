American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

