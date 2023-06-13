American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80,980 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Express worth $220,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.29. 637,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

