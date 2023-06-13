AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 23rd

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $52.92. 50,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 126,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

