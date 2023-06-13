AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. 52,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

