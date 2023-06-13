Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,641,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248,185 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,219,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.